Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 28,527 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,527 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Atlassian worth $68,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

Atlassian stock opened at $171.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $352.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.35.

In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $51,744.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 114,133 shares in the company, valued at $13,361,550.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.74, for a total value of $1,229,562.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,116,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $51,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,361,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,124 shares of company stock worth $38,476,869. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

