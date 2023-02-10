Beta Finance (BETA) Trading Down 9.2% Over Last Week

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0926 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $59.92 million and $4.89 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beta Finance has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars.

