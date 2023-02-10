BITICA COIN Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.90 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $6,295.40 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00046937 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031702 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001886 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019579 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00220364 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002955 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0843238 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $7,972.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.