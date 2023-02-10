BitTorrent Market Cap Achieves $687.23 Million (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $687.23 million and $191,144.37 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.29 or 0.00430566 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,181.77 or 0.28530336 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00448186 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent’s launch date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com/btt. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular.In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products.BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application.December, 2021:With the Launch of BTTC Mainnet and BTT Redenomination Plan, the old BTT tokens will be redenominated and swapped with the new BTT tokens at a ratio of 1:1000. The total supply of BTT tokens will be increased from 990,000,000,000 to 990,000,000,000,000. The new tokens after redenomination are referred to as BTT, while the old ones are renamed as BTTOLD (BTTOLD stands for the old BTT tokens thereafter).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.