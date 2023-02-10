BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,029 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in BK Technologies were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BK Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,574,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in BK Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in BK Technologies by 50.2% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,298 shares during the period. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BK Technologies

In other BK Technologies news, Director Robert Joseph Jackson acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 658,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,403.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 42,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $117,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,587,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,365,124.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Joseph Jackson bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 658,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,403.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BK Technologies Price Performance

BK Technologies Profile

BK Technologies stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. BK Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64.

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

