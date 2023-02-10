Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Black Hills from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti lowered shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Black Hills from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Black Hills stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.15. 1,029,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,472. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. Black Hills has a one year low of $59.08 and a one year high of $80.95.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 39.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 60.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter valued at $445,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

