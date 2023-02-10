BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,924 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,862 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $720.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,213. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $788.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $728.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $683.42. The firm has a market cap of $108.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 57.50%.

