BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the January 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $137,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Trading Down 0.1 %

MUE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,394. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $12.72.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

