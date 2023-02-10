BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Down 64.3% in January

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the January 15th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance
Shares of MYI stock remained flat at $11.46 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 79,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,026. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
