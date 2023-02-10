BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Down 64.3% in January

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the January 15th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of MYI stock remained flat at $11.46 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 79,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,026. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.