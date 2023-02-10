Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Udine Wealth Management Inc.

Udine Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises approximately 0.7% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Blackstone by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,954,939 shares of company stock valued at $164,694,596 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BX traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,696. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.34. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.