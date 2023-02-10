Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.64, but opened at $25.65. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 1,158,810 shares.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $71,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $71,588.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 78,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,766. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,259,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,221,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,395,000 after acquiring an additional 451,501 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,878,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,989,000 after buying an additional 37,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 311.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,169,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,369,000 after buying an additional 1,641,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.88.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 80,741.48%. The business had revenue of $462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

