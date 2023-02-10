BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Short Interest Up 442.9% in January

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 442.9% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BlueRiver Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BLUA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.01. 11,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,439. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. BlueRiver Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in BlueRiver Acquisition by 4.3% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,820,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in BlueRiver Acquisition by 154.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,136,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 689,841 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BlueRiver Acquisition by 356.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 784,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 612,476 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BlueRiver Acquisition by 10.0% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 490,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 44,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in BlueRiver Acquisition by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 293,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About BlueRiver Acquisition

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

