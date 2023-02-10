Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:BOAC) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 24,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 174,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Brahman Capital Corp. sold 853,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $8,340,609.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOAC. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 108.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,583,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 823,185 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the second quarter worth $5,322,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 480,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 57.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 413,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 151,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,964,000. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

