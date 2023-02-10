Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:BOAC) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 24,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 174,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89.
In related news, major shareholder Brahman Capital Corp. sold 853,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $8,340,609.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.
