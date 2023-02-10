B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 495.63 ($5.96).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 ($4.75) to GBX 415 ($4.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.01) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.71) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 414 ($4.98) to GBX 555 ($6.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Mike Schmidt purchased 5,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.40) per share, for a total transaction of £22,450 ($26,986.42).

B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 1.0 %

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 478.90 ($5.76) on Friday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of GBX 289 ($3.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 617.60 ($7.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,240.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 433.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 389.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a GBX 20 ($0.24) dividend. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

