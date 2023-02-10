B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the January 15th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMRRY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 475 ($5.71) to GBX 485 ($5.83) in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.50.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Stock Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:BMRRY traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. 7,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,176. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

About B&M European Value Retail

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a $0.6671 dividend. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

(Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.