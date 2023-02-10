BMO Capital Markets Boosts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $150.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.29.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $149.02. 184,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,974. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.75 and a 200 day moving average of $132.43.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 139.79% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 158,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $989,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $936,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

