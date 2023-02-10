BMO Capital Markets Cuts Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to C$161.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$165.00 to C$161.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$162.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.90.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $5.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.50. 1,116,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,841. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.73. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $91.55 and a 12-month high of $121.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,521,000 after acquiring an additional 118,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

