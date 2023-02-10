BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.7-$17.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.81 billion. BorgWarner also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.50-$5.00 EPS.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,926. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.79.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in BorgWarner by 13.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.