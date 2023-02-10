Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Equinix comprises approximately 1.3% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $29,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Equinix by 7.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Equinix by 1.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock traded down $5.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $727.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,362. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $776.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $695.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $650.69.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,363.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.45, for a total transaction of $5,212,188.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,726,363.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,747 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,531. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.33.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

