Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $41.75 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises about 1.8% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Crown Castle worth $41,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCI. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 111.1% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.46. 376,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,170. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.44 and its 200 day moving average is $149.83. The stock has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $199.97.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.