Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $9.91 Million Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $9,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,950,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Core & Main by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,102,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,548,000 after buying an additional 2,017,607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Core & Main by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after buying an additional 1,652,035 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,972,000 after purchasing an additional 770,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Core & Main to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Core & Main from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Shares of CNM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.07. The stock had a trading volume of 69,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 5.52%. Analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

