Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 61.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,781 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of America Stock Down 1.0 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.44.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. 9,290,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,249,750. The company has a market cap of $283.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

