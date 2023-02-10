Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 2,737 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned about 0.48% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $11,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4,526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

GSIE stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.68. 37,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,331. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $34.30.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.