Boston Financial Mangement LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $22,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 340,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,934,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.15. The stock had a trading volume of 167,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,949. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.79.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

