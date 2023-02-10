Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 10,160 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the period. A. O. Smith accounts for about 1.3% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.40% of A. O. Smith worth $29,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.71. 146,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,338. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $170,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,600 shares of company stock worth $3,226,357 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

