Boston Partners Decreases Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599,351 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.45% of Molina Healthcare worth $86,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 488.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 28.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $301.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.21.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

