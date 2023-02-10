Boston Partners Has $40.90 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,014,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,891 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.07% of U.S. Bancorp worth $40,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $60.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

