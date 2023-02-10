Boston Partners Has $69.76 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,795 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 318,158 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in FedEx were worth $69,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.12.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

FedEx Stock Performance

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $208.62 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.