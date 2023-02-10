Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Rating) were down 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 764,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 233,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.
Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Stock Down 6.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.