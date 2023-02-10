Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Rating) were down 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 764,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 233,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Stock Down 6.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01.

