Brighton Jones LLC Buys 398 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,844 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 21.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.34.

NYSE TGT opened at $171.37 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

