Brighton Jones LLC Has $424,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,800,906,000 after buying an additional 1,393,676 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after buying an additional 6,156,960 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,269,000 after buying an additional 72,704 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after buying an additional 3,291,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,132,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,871,000 after buying an additional 248,949 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.07. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

