Brighton Jones LLC Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Dynamics Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

GD stock opened at $228.66 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.