Brighton Jones LLC Sells 281 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $185.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total transaction of $1,417,885.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,798 shares of company stock valued at $35,802,299. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

