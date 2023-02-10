British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 4,000 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,000 ($48.08) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.28) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($56.50) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.07) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($42.07) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.09) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,003 ($48.12).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BATS traded up GBX 27.25 ($0.33) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3,045.25 ($36.61). 3,381,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,487. The firm has a market capitalization of £68.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,295.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,893 ($34.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,645 ($43.82). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,223.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,316.26.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.