Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues Earnings Results

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.52-$2.57 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.52-2.57 EPS.

Bruker Stock Up 2.9 %

Bruker stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.41. The stock had a trading volume of 262,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,087. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.16. Bruker has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $75.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Bruker to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Insider Activity at Bruker

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,964,645.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bruker by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Bruker by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

