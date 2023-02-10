Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $265.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $222.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores to $186.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $225.32.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $221.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $242.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,165 shares in the company, valued at $619,168.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.