Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.25-$6.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.51.

Cabot Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CBT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.68. 319,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,989. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.39. Cabot has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $78.62.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Cabot had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Cabot’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

CBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Cabot from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after buying an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 237.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 422,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after purchasing an additional 374,834 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cabot by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,010,000 after buying an additional 331,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Recommended Stories

