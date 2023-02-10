Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE CBT traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.68. 319,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,989. Cabot has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.04. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Cabot had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $529,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 56,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

