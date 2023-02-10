Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810,224 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Cadence Design Systems worth $132,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,778,000 after purchasing an additional 919,571 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,551,944,000 after acquiring an additional 462,306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 819,168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,882,000 after acquiring an additional 371,526 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after acquiring an additional 368,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $186.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.69. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $104,482,906.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at $15,926,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,350 shares of company stock valued at $27,919,671. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.50.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

