Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
CCJ has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.
Cameco Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,266,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,635. Cameco has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13.
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.
