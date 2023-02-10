Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CCJ has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,266,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,882,635. Cameco has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cameco Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Cameco by 360.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407,271 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,589,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Cameco by 313.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,639,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,547 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

