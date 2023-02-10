Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 2,653.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Cannabis Sativa Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDS remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,983. Cannabis Sativa has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
