Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 2,653.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Cannabis Sativa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDS remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,983. Cannabis Sativa has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

Get Cannabis Sativa alerts:

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Cannabis Sativa, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain, Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC, Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face, Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion, and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.