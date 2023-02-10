Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases New Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 108.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.40.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $182.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $251.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.68.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

