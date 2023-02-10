Capitolis Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,520,000. Adobe comprises 2.0% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $368.90. 652,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,740. The firm has a market cap of $168.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.09. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $499.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.