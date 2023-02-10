Capitolis Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,737 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.7% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $37,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,327,000 after buying an additional 637,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 15,762,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,478,000 after buying an additional 60,750 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,261,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,291,000 after buying an additional 344,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,843,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,093,011. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $323.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.