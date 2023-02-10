Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in January

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 238 ($2.86) to GBX 275 ($3.31) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRNCY remained flat at $6.08 during trading on Friday. Capricorn Energy has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75.

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

