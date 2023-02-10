Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives $47.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.62.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $44.92 on Friday. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

