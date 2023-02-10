Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $39,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

CARR stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 18.05%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

