Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Carver Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CARV opened at $4.51 on Monday. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CARV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $566,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Carver Bancorp by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

