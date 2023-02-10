Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.13-$3.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.63 billion-$4.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTLT. Barclays lifted their target price on Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus downgraded Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Catalent from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.30.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.46. 2,880,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,349. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.26. Catalent has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

