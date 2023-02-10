Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2023

Centene (NYSE:CNCGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25 to $6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37. Centene also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.25-$6.40 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.39.

Centene Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,948,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,886. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centene has a 12-month low of $68.73 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 7.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 11.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.