Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25 to $6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37. Centene also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.25-$6.40 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.39.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,948,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,886. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centene has a 12-month low of $68.73 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James E. Murray bought 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 7.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 11.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.